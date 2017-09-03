"Thank you to the man who would do anything for his family."

Things you do don’t go unnoticed, even though I know I sometimes forget to acknowledge it loudly. And I know I don’t tell you how much I appreciate you as much as I should.

Every morning we wish that you didn’t have to leave us. We know how hard you work for us and how much you wish you were here. Every morning text you send, “Have a great day beautiful I love you,” is never unnoticed. Though I have forgotten to reply to a few, you’ve never missed a day.

My day is filled with trying to do as much as I can so when you come home you don’t have to do anything but play with your babies. However, as you know this doesn’t really ever happen.

You never complain about coming home and cleaning. Not once have you ever said to me ,“This should be done before I get home,” even though I feel terrible you help.

You see, without you here the kids don’t seem to be themselves either. They think you go to work to play and have lunch with your friends. They don’t understand that daddy isn’t there for play dates and would do anything to be home with us.

Preschoolers don’t understand – our daughter misses you so much and all she wants is Daddy home. Our baby often goes to the door where she knows at some point you’ll enter. She keeps repeating “DADADA” and when you don’t reply “Hey Bubba Boo” she crawls back to me.

Some days you may think we’re having the time of our lives, but in reality, we aren’t. I’m putting bandaids on boo boos but not the way Daddy does it. I can’t seem to cut sandwiches like you do, and I try to rock the baby to sleep just like you do, however she is laughing in my face.

The pre teen argues and hates everything about me. To be honest, we’re just not the same without you.

You come home sweaty, dirty and tired. You leave your work problems in the car and you come inside where not one of us cares about your trade or your qualifications.

We only care about one title and that’s the most important title of all, “Daddy.”