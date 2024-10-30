Modern Etiquette: The 23 workplace rules you’re definitely breaking.

As we're nearing the end of 2024 (what a year), it came to our attention that a lot of you just simply have no idea how to behave. Don't worry — it's not your fault, we'll blame the pandemic for this one.

This is exactly why we've put together Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide to help you out in different social situations.

From attending weddings to visiting someone's house, to navigating the ins and outs of group chats, we've got you covered.

On today's agenda… the unspoken workplace rules that I know y'all are breaking.

If you want to make things extra spicy, send this column to your colleagues with no explanation.

Let's get into it.

Don't leave your lunch in the microwave.

Picture this: It's lunchtime and you are starving. You only have a 30-minute break (if you're lucky) and all you've been thinking about is that leftover spag-bol you brought for lunch (yum). You walk over to the communal microwave. Sally (unfortunately) gets there before you (God, I hate Sally).