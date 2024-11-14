Modern Etiquette: The 22 share house rules you need to send to your roommate immediately.

It's that time of year when everyone has forgotten how to behave. Tensions are running high as we crawl our way to the end of the year. You might feel like you're going to snap, which is exactly why we're here to help you.

Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide lays out the do's and don'ts for every single social situation you can think of — whether it's weddings, travel, or the workplace.

Today, we are diving into the do's and don'ts of sharehouses — and some of them are spicy.

I highly recommend printing this column out to stick on your fridge without any explanation (your housemates will eventually get it.)

If you share takeaway, whoever eats the most, pays more.

"What do you mean we're chipping in $15 each? I literally watched you eat an entire pizza while I just had three slices, Jared!"

Sharing a takeaway is what bonds housemates, so to avoid any conflict over the politics of shared food, keep it simple. Whoever eats more, pays more.

If your partner stays over more than three days a week, pay up.

I'm sorry but I'm not going to have a random man not only be in my space most days but also eat up my electricity, gas, water, wifi and general vibes.