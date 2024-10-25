Modern Etiquette: 23 do's and don'ts when you visit someone's home.

Visiting people's homes for the first time is always a little thrilling in a weird kind of 'I swear I'm normal' way. It's just not as common these days to actually go to someone's house to hang out, so I'm always excited about it.

In this post-lockdown world we've become used to hosting events in large, spacious or public places. With so many people moving back in with parents or in share-houses, I wouldn't blame you for feeling like having people over might be more trouble than it's worth.





In fact, I'm pretty much the only person in my group of friends who actually hosts events at my home — and a pattern I'm starting to notice is that no one seems to know the cardinal rules of being a guest anymore.

In fact, there are a lot of social skills we're all a little lacking in, from navigating weddings to basic airplane travel rules. No shame, but living online (and losing two years to a pandemic) can do that to a person.

Fear not though, because Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide is here to help. In this (sorely needed) series, we're outlining all the ways that we can be better friends, guests, and humans in general.

Now, let's discuss the do's and don'ts of visiting someone's home: