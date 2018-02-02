The millennial dating rule we'd never heard of.

As apps begin to saturate the millennial dating landscape, there’s no question the game has changed.

And the game, consisting of social media, ghosting, and cryptic text messages, is not an easy one to navigate.

But is it getting so messy, so amateurish, so socially inept, that we’re feeling too awkward to ask them personal things?

This week, a piece in the Wall Street Journal by journalist Nicole Hong contends that the “new dating no-no” is asking a prospective date for their last name.

“Now that smartphone apps are the primary way people meet, some things have become too awkward to ask,” she writes.

Of course, the rise of apps like Tinder and Bumble have facilitated the meetings of millions of people, and despite the varied ways they encourage subscribers to meet, they both share a similar trait: They provide only first names.

And now, Hong says, people don’t feel they can actually ask for last names.

In the ensuing days, many-a-think piece has emerged touching on the idea. No, we shouldn’t be asking for last names, perhaps this is the last remnant of surprise we can conjure. (After all, with no last name comes no ability to social media stalk.) Yes, we should be asking because if my future boyfriend is a white supremacist, I’d absolutely love to know before sitting through four dinners with him.

Listen to the Mamamia Out Loud team deep dive on dating etiquette. Post continues after.

But here’s the thing.

Though there’s romance in the idea that learning about a new partner should happen naturally, in due course, over a period of a few weeks, the reality is we don’t have to anymore.