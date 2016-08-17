“The $3 matte red lipstick that gets many, many compliments.”

It must be said: a trip to the supermarket can prove very fruitful in the beauty stakes.

While picking up milk, eggs and Freddo Frogs the other night in Coles, something turned my head as I was making my way to the checkout. Sitting snugly in the beauty section was a brand I hadn’t seen before — Mode.

No, this isn’t what surprised me; the price did. The fact that all of Mode’s beauty items (from foundation to bronzer to lipstick to eyeliner) were just $3 is what firmly caught my attention.

Image: Supplied.

I threw a red Matte Lip Cream into my basket, chuckled at the name of it ("Hottie", ha ha ha), then went on my merry way.

With no expectations (it was $3, guys, I wasn’t expecting to find the lipstick of my wildest dreams) I decided to give it a whirl.

Verdict? Impressed. Very impressed, actually.

Image: Supplied.

While it dries matte in texture it goes on in liquid form, so any accidental over the top Kylie Jenner-esque lip-lining can be easily reversed before it’s set.