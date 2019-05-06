Moana Hope works, plays AFLW and cares for her sister Vinnie. She insists she's not a hero.

“Dearest Moana,

You probably get a stack of these, but we wanted to write to you regardless, to tell you what you are doing for girls across the country…

Before our daughter’s depression got the best of her, we dragged her down to the local footy club. Shortly afterwards, she came to me after finding a podcast you did on Mamamia. That day, she declared that you had so many obstacles, but just kept fighting, and so she would too!

As parents who sat outside her room, because we were scared of what we would find in the morning, we want to thank you, although thank you will never be enough.”

Moana Hope has always insisted she is not a hero.

The AFLW player doesn’t wear a cape. It would slow her down too much on the footy field.

But as cliched as it sounds, we all know real heroes don’t wear capes. They, like Moana, are just everyday people doing extraordinary things, whether anyone is watching or not.

Recently, the footballer received a letter, an extract from which is featured above, from a mum called Kimberley. In a three-page letter, Kimberley wrote to Moana about how just by being herself and living her life, she had inspired her daughter, Laura, to keep living hers.