"I've never seen her so sad": AFLW star Moana Hope fights to save her sister's care program.

AFLW player Moana Hope knew her sister Lavinia would be devastated by the news that her school — “her favourite place in the world” — is being shut down.
Lavinia, 26, lives with Möbius syndrome, a rare neurological condition, and has attended the Melbourne City Mission’s Bridges Day Program for eight years.
The program, open since 1992, supports those with intellectual disabilities, and teaches basic life skills like cooking and how to call triple zero.
But as Moana explained on Instagram, this week she was informed the service was closing down because it was no longer financially viable under a new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding model.
The program, now set to shut in September, supports 90 students.
Moana, who is Lavinia’s primary carer, posted a heart-wrenching video of the moment she broke the news to her sister on Friday.
Today my heart broke… Lavinia and her 90+ schools friends hearts are breaking. I got a call from Vinnys school called Bridges ( her favourite place in the world) and they informed me that @ndis_australia and @melbcitymission have decided to shut down her school and so many other special needs schools around Victoria this year.. A school she attended for the last 8 years and it’s the best part of her day. Vinny can’t go get a job. This is her thing. And you are taking this away from them all. They are special needs and you tell them that the school is closing down in 3 months its bullsh*t. HOW IS THIS OK. @ndis_australia @melbcitymission ??? disappointed is an understatement. Where is all the funding actually going… I’m gonna stop this. I’m so sorry to all the families that are experiencing the hurt of NDIS. #tears #ndis #getitsorted #helpthem #specialneeds #notoNDIS
I hate that this world is all about profit and financial decisions. Sometimes it feels like there is no heart left in the world.
I feel for Viv and all her friends who have lost a huge part of their lives.
The NDIS was a fantastic idea. How it's been implemented isn't.