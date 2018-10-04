The beautiful story behind where Isabella Carlstrom proposed to Moana Hope.

“I said yes.”

With these three little words, it’s official. Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom are engaged, and we are thrilled.

Moana made the announcement in a touching Instagram post this evening, documenting just how her partner – model Isabella Carlstrom – popped the question amid a sea of rose petals.

And the story of where Isabella chose to ask for her hand will warm your heart.

“I told her that if she ever wanted to marry me she had to ask my dad,” Moana wrote below a photo of Bella on bended knee, engagement ring extended.

“So she asked me to marry her at my Dad’s [tombstone], so he was there when she asked me.”

Moana, of course, said yes, adding that as far as proposals go, it could “never, ever get more perfect”.

“Wedding bells are here. (Excuse the pun),” she joked in the post.