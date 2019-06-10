"Our world ended": The Maslin family talk about losing their three young children on MH17.

CONTENT WARNING: This post may be triggering for some readers. Please contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 if you’re struggling with symptoms of mental illness.

Five years ago, Anthony Maslin and Marite ‘Rin’ Norris faced a loss that the word “unbearable” doesn’t even begin to describe.

When their three children Mo, Otis and Evie were killed in the MH17 disaster while on their way home to Perth with their grandfather Nick Norris, who also died in the tragedy, it was the end of the world as they knew it.

Their children had fallen from the sky along with 298 passengers and crew members in the plane shot down over Ukraine.

Anthony - who was with his wife Rin in Amsterdam at the time - says it took every strength not to end their own lives, too.

"I just wanted to die and she wanted to die," Anthony said tonight on Australian Story.

"We took it in turns at saying, "I'm gonna jump," he said, recalling standing by the open window of their Amsterdam apartment.

The faces of 12-year-old Mo, 10-year-old Otis and 8-year-old Evie Maslin were splashed across newspapers following the Ukraine attack - a picture of the innocence lost.

And the night that stripped their innocence from the earth will be forever etched in Anthony and Rin's memories.

"I woke up in the middle of the night, and I went downstairs and my phone was ringing," Anthony recalls.

"It was my assistant, Jody, and Jody was saying, 'tell me your kids weren't on that plane'. I looked it up and I saw their booking was MH17."

For Rin, disbelief washed over her.

"I didn't...believe it. I didn't believe it for a long time," she says.

Watch the preview for the Maslin family on Australian Story.