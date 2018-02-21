My Kitchen Rules couple Matt and Aly are only on the show because a joke went 'too far'.

Have you ever been watching a reality TV show, looked across at your boyfriend/girlfriend/best friend/dog and thought, ‘We could totally be on this show and win’?

Perhaps it was during an episode of Masterchef, after the 150th croquembouche challenge, and you remembered the time you made brownies out of a packet mix and only burnt one edge. ‘How hard could it be?’ you asked yourself.

Maybe you were watching The Block and remembered that time you made a paper towel holder in your year nine woodworking class and scored a solid B+. ‘I can renovate an entire mansion, easy!’ you said.

Or perhaps you were watching a Bachelor rose ceremony and chuckled to yourself as you imagined filling out an application for the next series on behalf of your friend who most definitely would never want to go on The Bachelor.

We’ve all had those moments. The thing is, most of us never act on these…. thoughts. Unless, of course, you are My Kitchen Rules couple Matt and Aly, who recently revealed they applied for the cooking-show-that’s-actually-only-one-per-cent-about-cooking as a COMPLETE AND UTTER JOKE.

Speaking to News Corp Australia, 26-year-old Matt, from Brisbane, said he submitted an application for the show as part of a prank on his girlfriend, Aly.

When producers contacted him in regards to moving on to the next step of auditions, Matt decided things had gone “too far”.

“They asked us to submit a video of us cooking and I was like, ‘Oh, no, this is too much ­effort, prank’s gone too far’, so we never actually submitted that,” he said.