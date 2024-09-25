‘I found a $26 version of a cult $255 skincare product and it’s better.’

While I would love to be that girl who has a skincare collection complete with only the most high-end brands (hello, La Mer), it is far from reality.

A quick peak inside my cupboard and you won't find anything over $80 — maybe even less.

The strange thing is that as a beauty writer, I've tried products from all the expensive brands over the years and yet, I still return to my more affordable collection because of the price and the fact that the skin results are just as good.

Case in point: SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence. It ticks all the boxes — an amazing product with incredible results and remarkable five-star reviews. The catch? Its price.

So, when I discovered one of my favourite Korean beauty brands released a dupe of the iconic essence — just $229 cheaper — I knew I needed to put it to the test…

Firstly, what is the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence?

SK-II is one of the biggest names in the Japanese beauty scene and is regarded as a top luxury brand in Asia for its deluxe skincare products. Unfortunately, with that prestigious title comes price tags to match.

The concise range consists of everything from a facial lift emulsion to one of the most advanced eye creams, but what really put SK-II's name on the map was the winning Facial Treatment Essence. This essence is famed to be the answer to reversing visible signs of ageing and rejuvenating the skin in every way possible (think hydration, texture, pores and so forth) with long-term daily use.

Currently, this essence retails for $255 for a 160ml bottle (or $139 for 75ml and $319 for 230ml) in Australia, which is a hefty amount.