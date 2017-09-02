We asked hairdressers for the biggest hair mistake women make. They had the same answer.

How healthy is your hair? How much time, energy and money do you invest in looking after it?

When it comes to how we look after our locks, many assume that popping into the salon every so often does enough to ensure we aren’t setting fire to the hair on our head, and looking after it accordingly.

However, according to two Sydney-based hair stylists, the way we can care for our hair the most happens outside the walls of the salon.

So, we decided to ask Mary Alamine of Royals Hair Sydney and Craig Walker of Edwards and Co. to share the biggest and brightest tips to ensure we aren’t accidentally damaging our hair through old habits.

Their biggest mistake? Well, it just so happens they came back with the same one: Stop buying your shampoo and conditioner from the supermarket. According to Alamine, “people do this out of convenience”.

“They read the label and think it must do what it says it’s going to do but don’t realise what it could do to their freshly coloured hair – or how it could affect their hair long term. Many women now know to stay away from sulphates and parabens in products but what most people don’t know is what they use as a substitute for these ingredients.”

And according to Walker? Supermarket products just “don’t quite cut it”.

"We are led to believe supermarket shampoo and conditioners are great for our daily scrub, however it is not this is not the case. When we first talk about the health of the hair you need to start with the foundations. These brands are loaded with compounds such as sulfates, parabens and sodium chloride, leaving the hair feeling heavy, oily and unprotected," he tells Mamamia.

These are some of their other big tips and big mistakes.