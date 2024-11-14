'Every mistake I made after my divorce, including dating too many sad dads.'

When my husband left me a couple of months before my 40th birthday, I was blindsided because I didn't know how to function as a single person. We had been together for 15 years, we had worked hard for our house and other assets. We had three children and shared a network of extended family and special couple friends we socialised and holidayed with.

Since I had been in my mid-teens, I had had a boyfriend or someone I had a crush on, or fantasised about. I was 13 when I left poems in a milk bottle for the milk boy — you get the point.

So when my husband uprooted my world with two words, "it's over'', I felt like I had lost a limb — and as soon as I had healed enough to pull myself out of bed without crying, I thought the best thing to do was to try to replace him.

One of the mistakes I made was thinking that I needed to be attractive to a man or to find a new man to complete me. I thought I was ready to date but I wasn't. I had to learn to love myself as a single person, to find myself again as a completely loveable single human being, before I was emotionally ready for my Mr Chapter Two.

Mark Manson — author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k' — has some fabulous dating advice that wasn't around when my marriage ended 15 years ago: discover the old you, he suggests, and he also tells you not to enter a new relationship until you're truly ready or you risk a rebound.