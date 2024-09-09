Missy Higgins fought with her sister over a guy. It inspired her biggest song.

The early 2000s brought us so many musical bangers that are now forever entwined in our DNA. Aussie artist Missy Higgins' hit song, 'The Special Two', was one of those generation-defining hits.

With lyrics that lament and honour a special relationship in her life, she had us all belting at the top of our lungs and longing for that special someone too. However, Missy recently shocked fans around the world when she revealed that the song was not in fact written about a lover.

Confirming the origin of the song that changed her life in a new episode of Australian Story, Missy revealed it was actually written as an apology to her sister. Why? Because they'd been fighting over a boy.

"It was the first time we had had a little argument. We both fancied the same boy. I kissed the boy, then she kissed the boy. I rang her up and I was like 'how could you do that?'" Missy's sister, Nicola Higgins, revealed on Australian Story.

"I overstepped the mark," Missy said. "And I was just devastated because she was like a mother-figure to me growing up. And I wrote her this song as an apology."

