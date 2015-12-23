Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Missing two-year old sparks massive search – with a happy ending.

A massive search using the Air Wing, Search and Rescue and the Dog Squad for a two-year old girl was underway last night.

The two-year old girl and her dog wandered off from the family home on Bloomfield Road in Crossover, near Warrugal in Victoria at 7:30pm.

Leading Senior Constable Lee Thomson pleaded with the public to be on the lookout.

“She’s very young and because of the proximity to a major road with high speeds we are very concerned for her safety,” she said.

The girl was last seen wearing a T-shirt and nappy and was with a black dog, the family pet.

Around 2am this morning Victorian Police announced that the little girl had been located safe and well – and that her faithful dog had been with her through the whole ordeal saying that it “Feels like Christmas got here early.”

Online news watchers commended the police and SES for a job well done.

2. Shoppers stuck in three-hour wait to exit car park in Sydney shopping centre.

Castle Towers Shopping Centre: Drivers are reporting delays of up to three hours to get out of the carpark. #7News https://t.co/KCx9H8zErW — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 22, 2015

Christmas shoppers rushing to buy some last minute gifts have described scenes of chaos yesterday with a three-hour wait to exit a shopping centre car park.

The centre, Castle Towers in Sydney’s northwest saw cars jammed trying to exit some for a mere hour and a half, others up to three hours.

One woman wrote on Facebook “Three hours stuck on the roof – you are kidding yourselves – never coming back here again.”

Some drivers resorted to leave their cars behind and catching taxis reports The Daily Telegraph.

Castle Towers centre manager Martin Ollis told 2GB they were doing their best.

“During the final days of the popular Christmas trading period the surrounding roads are busy, and Castle Towers Management is doing everything they can at this time to ensure that our customers can enter and exit the centre in a timely and safe manner.”

3. Terminally ill Pakistani student denied final visit from family by immigration department.

A 25-year-old man, dying of skin cancer, who wanted to see his family one last time, has had his request rejected by Australia’s immigration department.

The ABC reports that Hassan Asif moved to Melbourne from Pakistan in 2014 on a student visa before being diagnosed with advanced skin cancer in April.

In November that he was told he had just weeks to live and he pleaded with the immigration department to allow his family to visit him.

He told The Daily Mail that if he could speak with Immigration Minister Mr Dutton he would say: “This is my last days and I’m dying and I just want my family to be here with me.

“My mum is very sad – she cries a lot and just wants to be here with me during this time.”