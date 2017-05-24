The families of 10 people still missing in Manchester are pleading for help.

As the number of identified victims of Monday’s Manchester explosion rises to eight, the families of 10 people who remain missing are sharing pleas for help on social media.

Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron

“My daughter Courtney Boyle and partner Philip Tron have gone missing tonight in a terrorist attack,” Deborah Hutchinson wrote on Facebook, looking for any news on the whereabouts of her daughter and her partner.

“Please share and help find them I need them home safe.”

Deborah's friend, Leanne Thompson, also wrote on Facebook on Tuesday the couple were still missing.

"We are doing everything in our power to get them all home safe. I have rang and logged them missing with the incident room, called all of the hospitals and am just waiting for news... please please please can we continue to share their photos so we can get them all back to us. Thank you so much for all of your help so far," she said.

Nell Jones