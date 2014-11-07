Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Concerns for Taylor Almond

There has been a tragic development in the case of a teenage girl thought to be a runaway in NSW with concerns a body found in a national park minutes from her home may be the missing teenager.

Police have been searching for 16-year-old Taylor Almond for two weeks after she disappeared from her Newcastle home.

There were reported sightings as far north as Kempsey of the 16-year-old.

Police yesterday found the remains of a body – believed to be that of Taylor – in bushland near her home.

“The remains are yet to be formally identified and due to the state of decomposition this is expected to take some time,” a police spokesman said yesterday.

If you need help please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636



2. Mother accused of murdering newborn denied bail

The Brisbane Supreme Court denied bail yesterday for a Gold Coast mother accused of murdering her newborn baby.

The court heard that Jodie Tarnawskyj, 35, left the baby on a washing machine unattended for 17 hours while she went about her home life.

Prosecutors said that Tarnawskyj ,who has two other children, had told her family and friends she wasn’t pregnant.

She had allegedly made appointments to legally terminate the fetus at eight months and two months – but had delivered the baby at full term on June 8 in her home.

The mother claimed to ambulance paramedics when she called them 17 hours after the birth that she had miscarried.

Prosecutors say she had researched how to self-terminate a pregnancy.

Lawyers for Tarnawskyj argued that this was not murder – “At best it’s a case of manslaughter,’’ they said.

News Limited reports that “The court was told contradictory medical and scientific testimony would show the baby had been born at 40 weeks, was breathing normally before it died and suffered injuries about the neck and face that could be consistent with being choked.”

She will appear in court again on February 2.



3. Navy SEAL who shot Osama Bin Laden faces backlash

The Ex-Navy SEAL who has been identified as the man who shot Osama bin Laden in 2011 has come under criticism from the military for revealing his identify.

38-year-old Robert O’Neill fired three shots to the head of bin Laden.

His father has told The Daily Mail that his son had to come forward to earn a living.