Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Police appeal for missing 10-year-old girl.

UPADTE: The girl has been found safe and well. A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the girl was found in Maroochydore, about 15 kilometres from her Palmwoods home.She was found nearly 24 hours after she set off for a friend’s house on her bike.

Earlier we reported: Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 10-year-old girl on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 10-year-old girl reported missing from Palmwoods today. https://t.co/WO2BmWjmzH — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) December 6, 2015

The little girl was last seen at her home in Palmwoods, near Nambour yesterday at around 11.30am.

She went for a ride on her blue BMX bike and has not been seen since.

The girl was wearing a pink skirt and white shirt and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen the girl or may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

2. Teenager who died at Stereosonic festival named.

The 19-year-old man who died at Adelaide’s Stereosonic festival has been named as Stefan Woodward.

Mr Woodward died after allegedly taking a dose of an orange pill with a dollar sign on it. Police released an image of the drugs allegedly linked to his death.

Two other people are fighting for their lives after attending the Adelaide Stereosonic and a Melbourne man is also in a critical condition.

In Brisbane 19 people have been taken to hospital overnight after attending the festival.

The mother of Mr Woodward, Julie Davis, has spoken about his tragic death after claims her son was mocked for seeking help.

“I keep asking what could have stopped me from losing my son, and my other two sons from losing their darling brother,” she said.

“More than anything I want something good to come of this tragedy. I want organisers of events like these to make sure there is enough first aid on offer to make sure that no one gets turned away, and no one feels they need to wait.

For more read this post here.

3. Woman charged with “very violent” murder of man in QLD.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found in a roadside ditch in Brisbane’s bayside on Saturday.

The 51-year-old man’s body was found near a driveway of a semi-rural Capalaba property. Police said the man appeared to have met a “violent demise”.

The Capalaba woman has been charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Investigators are satisfied a third party was not involved in the alleged murder.

4. Children drive 35km for help after mother falls into well.

Children drive 35km for help after mother falls into well trying to save father overwhelmed by gas https://t.co/uIixd958G8 — ABC News (@abcnews) December 6, 2015

Two children drove 35 kilometres for help in remote New South Wales after their father inhaled gas while working in a well and their mother fell in trying to help him.