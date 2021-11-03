As Cleo comes home, we're thinking of the parents whose children are still missing.

On Wednesday morning we woke up to incredible news.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well after allegedly being snatched from her family's tent more than two weeks ago.

She was rescued from the locked bedroom of a WA home at 1am this morning.

She peered up from a police officer's arm as she was scooped up to safety.

"My name is Cleo," she told them.

We don't yet know what happened to Cleo in that house. What she endured will no doubt come to light in coming days and weeks as police interrogate the man they found with her.

BREAKING: WA police officers "broke their way into a locked house" at 1am this morning and found four-year-old Cleo Smith in one of the rooms.

A man from Carnarvon is in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives. https://t.co/OnjsXhPCM4 pic.twitter.com/x3oNklLqvv — Mamamia (@Mamamia) November 2, 2021

But she's alive.

She's back with her family.

She's safe.

How incredible!

Australians across the country who have been watching the blanket coverage of the little girl's alleged abduction over the past 17 days have no doubt breathed a collective sigh of relief. I know I have.

But as little Cleo is reunited with her family, we're also thinking about the parents who are still missing their children. The news will have been bittersweet for the parents who never got to tuck their kids back into their beds.

Some weren't even afforded the closure of being told what happened to their children, leaving them to agonise for years and decades to come. With no body, no answers and no clue as to whether their children are alive or dead.