Miss World Australia finalist passes away after car accident.

Just two weeks after walking in the finals for Miss World Australia, 17-year-old Elyse Miller-Kennedy has died.

Last Wednesday night the young model was critically injured in a head-on collision with French tourists, just five weeks after obtaining her probationary driver’s licence. She passed away surrounded by loved ones yesterday afternoon at Townsville Hospital.

After the accident, the year 12 student was transferred from a local Cairns hospital to Townsville via helicopter to receive specialist treatment, where her family travelled to be by her side.

✨ Just having a laff @blakmodelmanagement @bellamanagement @jungle_models_aus #SafariKC #FNQ A photo posted by ???? ELYSE MILLER (@elyse1miller) on Jul 28, 2016 at 2:04am PDT

Katrina Porter, a family friend, delivered the awful news of Miller-Kennedy’s passing on the fundraising campaign page that was set up to support the family.

“We are absolutely devastated to announce ‘Elyse Miller-Kennedy’ passed away yesterday afternoon at Townsville Hospital Intensive Care Unit, surrounded by beloved family and friends after losing her week long battle to live after a tragic head on collision on Wednesday 3rd August 2016.”