By now, it’s fair to say that many millions of people have watched the moment Miss Universe host Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner of the 2015 pageant.

The winner was actually Miss Philippines, but it wasn’t until Miss Colombia has been given the crown and the flowers that the mistake was realised.

Now, a picture of the ballot card Harvey was reading has emerged, and we can kind of see how he made the mistake.

The ballot card that gave Steve Harvey problems pic.twitter.com/RE9CyTlNIx — Robin Leach (@Robin_Leach) December 21, 2015

It is confusing. The name is on the bottom right-hand corner and your eyes don’t necessarily flick there naturally.

Nonetheless, when you quite literally have one job you need to get right, it’s probably worth having a producers say the winner’s name in the host’s ear piece.

Something to think about next year, organisers?