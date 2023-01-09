This post includes discussion of pregnancy loss that may be distressing to some readers.
Two pink lines.
No.
No. No. No.
This was my initial reaction upon finding out I was pregnant 12 days ago. Yes, I know how babies are made but without going into detail, this was still a very unlikely outcome. One my partner and I were in no way searching for. I entered our relationship a decade ago with a son I had prepared earlier, then a couple of years ago following a few false starts, we were blessed with a boy of our own.
