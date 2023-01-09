For us, our family was done. But there they were, two pink lines. And those lines did not care how done our family was.

I am first and foremost pro-choice and am unashamed to admit that our initial conversations surrounded termination. We detailed all our concerns, not least of which was the fear of my mental ill health returning. However, as the hours passed, we found ourselves returning to talk about how we could do it, rather than why we couldn’t and soon our focus was the joy this baby could bring. And so began the fear of wanting this baby, then potentially losing it, as we had two others.

We decided to keep the pregnancy quiet until the dating scan and came to embrace the idea of our growing family. Quietly I had even envisioned a little girl, named after our two beloved grandmas.

Yesterday morning it quickly became clear there was not going to be a baby. The miscarriage was as expected, physically confronting, including two trips to hospital due to concern of an ectopic pregnancy (it was not). What I hadn’t anticipated was the mixed emotion accompanying it.

How my heart could hold two opposing feelings, grief and relief, in equal measure, in the same moment.

The grief was real and raw as I sobbed and mourned. Not so much a baby, but the vision of what our life may have been. Who our family would have grown into. There were flickers of guilt as I wondered if I had done something wrong, but I know I did not. These things just happen. I grieved the knowledge that there would be no more babies. Because as much as we had embraced the idea of this one, we would not intentionally try for another.