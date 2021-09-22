Todd Sampson would have you believe no skincare actually works. He’s wrong.

Wait, wait... what?! You think you're a fool for using skincare? Gah - that's crazy talk, Carol. You're a wonderful, sweet little squid who just wants to love and take care of her skin. Quite a NON-foolish thing, if you ask me.

But, listen - you'd be forgiven for thinking the opposite if you happened to watch Todd Sampson's documentary, 'Mirror Mirror'.

Everyone's been having a squawk about it, so I thought I'd better open a bag of party sized Burger Rings, take a seat and hear what Todd had to say. And it was... a LOT.

And look, I usually wouldn't give a cat's knuckle if someone was dissing skincare and calling it a load of rubbish - because it's true! There's a whole lot of skincare out there that is full of dirty lies and silly promises.

And yes - the beauty industry 100 per cent thrives off our collective denial of ageing. That's something we all already know.

However, my issue is that Todd paints anti-ageing skincare, in fact skincare as a whole, to be an egotistical, silly con that we're all blindly falling for - something that is dangerous, almost malicious.

There's an underlying sense of dismissiveness and judgement used around something many of us value as an aspect of self-love and care.

It's almost like it's a shameful thing to want to keep your skin looking and feeling good for as long as possible.

As a beauty editor, I spend my days interviewing doctors, dermatologists, surgeons, scientists, and chemists. I've learnt about how skincare can do marvellous things for people's skin AND confidence. I write about it. I've seen it. I've experienced these kinds of changes firsthand.

For this reason, I've gone ahead and broken down some of the main points made in the show (re: skincare), and asked a couple of experts for their thoughts.