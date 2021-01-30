'My co-worker hired someone to kill her husband. I was not surprised.'

She had a tone deaf quality, an aura of entitlement that felt so out of place. It's clear to me now that it was a shield against her own feelings of entrapment in an unhappy life.

Mirinda was short and slightly too thin, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair was wavy, and she used a lot of gel to hold it in place.

She was tan all year round. Even when snow poured down in the winter months of Central Pennslyvania.

Despite living more than 400 kilometres from the ocean, she always looked like she came from the beach.

She never formally introduced herself to me, but we worked together every day for 13 months.

Watch: The top five true crime documentaries. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In the summer of 2009, Mirinda hired someone to kill her husband, Samuel. The hired hitman, Ronald Heichel, and an accomplice, Kermit Butts, killed Samuel in his garage while he was getting ready for church.

When she was arrested, I wasn't surprised. To me, if there was ever a person who would have tried to have her husband killed, it was Mirinda.

I met Mirinda on my third day working at Sprouting Tree Daycare, located in the basement of a church.

I was hired to be a caregiver in the older infant room. A low paying, but noble job. I was young and single.

Mirinda was slightly younger than me, but she already had two young children, and one stepdaughter. Her mother owned the daycare.

Mirinda was adopted as an infant by her parents.

Her father owned a large and successful funeral home in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania. Centre Hall was a rural town with only one traffic light sandwiched between The Pennsylvania State University and a sparsely populated Amish community.

It was made up of dairy farms, mostly, and vast nothingness. Beautiful and picturesque, but small.

To say Mirinda worked at the daycare was perhaps overzealous of me.

As the boss’s daughter, Mirinda was not a teacher at the school assigned to a caregiver room, but she was paid an hourly rate twice as much as my own hourly rate.

She was not a teacher, or the director, or the assistant director of the daycare. Her role was never clearly defined.