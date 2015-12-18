Miranda Kerr's green tea facial is dead simple. But does it work?

Image: Instagram/@mirandakerr.

Just about everyone loves tea, but Miranda Kerr really loves the stuff.

In interviews she’ll often mention she enjoys a rooibos, dandelion or ginseng brew, and earlier this year she designed a tea set for Royal Albert. But the supermodel’s love of tea doesn’t end there — she also uses it to give herself facials.

In the June newsletter for her skincare brand Kora Organics, Kerr laid out the steps for her “DIY deep double cleanse facial”, which included a green tea steam bath.

“Fill your basin with a jug of freshly boiled water, add an organic green tea bag to the water, place your head over the basin and cover with a large towel… let the steam envelope your face for a few minutes to open your pores,” the 32-year-old explains.

For an A-list celebrity, Kerr’s pampering trick is surprisingly affordable. But does it work? According to facialist and natural beauty expert Belinda Hughes, the answer is yes.

Watch: Kombucha probably won’t work as a facial treatment, but here’s how to make it anyway. (Post continues after video.)