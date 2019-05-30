Amanda Zeigler spends much of her free time involved in an undercover operation. The mother, from Florida in the US, acts as a mole in closed Facebook groups in which parents peddle dangerous claims about a substance known as MMS, or Miracle Mineral Solution. Cloaked by a fake profile, she observes as people report administering the product to their child orally, or sometimes via enema, in an effort to ‘treat’ Autism Spectrum Disorder.

This so-called ‘miracle’ substance is also known by another name: chlorine dioxide. Industrial bleach.

Speaking to Mamamia‘s daily podcast, The Quicky, Amanda said she came across MMS while researching Autism, after her own son’s diagnosis six years ago. She’s been fighting against the product ever since.

The undercover operation to stop a deadly Autism “cure”. Post continues after podcast.

“When my son first got diagnosed, I decided to join Autistic-led groups and I realised that this was a major problem. I met up with a lady online, who lives in the UK. Her name is Emma Dalmayne, and she started the undercover operation,” Amanda said.

“We search for groups that are marketing these ‘cures’. They can either be called CD — chlorine dioxide or MMS. We find people who admit to doing it. There are quite a few people who would post pictures of intestinal lining in a diaper or on a piece of toilet paper or a paper towel or whatever they could find, and they believe that these pieces of intestine were actually a parasite that meant the Autism was leaving their child.”

What is MMS, and where have these claims come from?

Miracle Mineral Solution is typically comprised of citric acid with sodium chlorite or chlorine dioxide, which are chemicals used for bleaching textiles and paper, disinfecting surfaces and, in extremely diluted form, to disinfect municipal drinking water.

A man by the name of Jim Humble, self-styled archbishop of the ‘Genesis II Church of Health and Healing’, claims to have discovered that chlorine dioxide cures malaria while prospecting for gold in South America in 1996. Since then, he’s gone on to claim that his chemical solution, marketed as MMS, can “restore partial or full health” to people suffering from conditions from diabetes to cancer, Parkinson’s, M.S., HIV and AIDS infections, as well as treat Autism.

He’s toured the world peddling the product, and his message has now sparked a worldwide movement, with hundreds of YouTube videos showing users how to buy it, mix it and administer it. And people are listening.

Media have uncovered accounts from people who’ve taken or administered MMS orally, rectally and even as drops into the eyes or ears. This despite the fact that there are no proven medical benefits. None. In fact, doses of chlorine dioxide at the strength found in MMS can be extremely harmful to a person’s health.