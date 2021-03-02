The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 3.

Minister accused of rape set to go public.

The federal cabinet minister at the centre of historical rape allegations will reportedly make a public statement to declare his innocence.

The sexual assault, which is alleged to have occurred in Sydney in 1988, has led to widespread speculation about the accused man's identity.

It's also sparked pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deal with the allegations, which he has insisted are solely a matter for police.

#BREAKING The Cabinet Minister, who is the focus of a historical rape allegation, is likely to break his silence tomorrow.



Sources within the Government say the man is likely to make a statement and possibly take questions from journalists. @abcnews — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) March 2, 2021

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has led calls for the man to identify himself after Mr Morrison said his cabinet colleague vigorously denied the allegation.

"He should out himself and he should provide a comprehensive statement about what he knows about the allegations," Mr Turnbull told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

The minister will go reportedly go public on Wednesday.

NSW Police closed its investigation into the historical allegations on Tuesday because there was not enough admissible evidence to proceed.

The woman who made the allegations took her own life in Adelaide in June last year, after telling police in NSW she didn't want to proceed with her complaint.

Meghan awarded $A803,210 in court costs.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been awarded 450,000 pounds ($A803,210) as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Last month, a judge at London's High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry.

Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favour without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy after the paper argued the duchess had intended the letter's contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy.