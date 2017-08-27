"I only ever travel with carry-on luggage and a handbag. Here's how you can do it, too."

I was twelve years old and rushing through Heathrow Airport, clutching my younger brother’s hand. Bleary-eyed and dehydrated, we cleared customs, only to find that our checked baggage was lost somewhere between Sydney and Singapore.

The nice man at Lost Luggage told us our suitcases would arrive by the end of the week. Until then, we had only the clothes we’d travelled in and the contents of our backpacks: several copies of Goosebumps, a discman and a CD wallet with an overrepresentation of Limp Bizkit.

And that was the moment.

We’d done the trip from Sydney to London twelve times since our parents split up six years before.

First with Dad and then as Unaccompanied Minors, always with a 20kg suitcase each. It was set to continue throughout my teenage years. So I decided to dispense with checked luggage altogether. There had to be a better way.

Since then, I’ve made more than four hundred international and domestic trips, all with cabin baggage only – sometimes with just my handbag. At my most extreme, I turned up in England for my father’s wedding with only the clothes on my back, a spare pair of underpants and an extra T-shirt. Now I have kids, I try to hit a happy medium between fleeing-zombies-for-your-life and miserable packhorse.

So here are my top tips for packing light – no matter your destination. Learn from my mistakes, so that you may never find yourself at the Lost Luggage counter.

Choose your bag.

You’re looking for two things in a bag: weight and portability. The less it weighs, the less you have to lug through the airport. Personally, I prefer backpacks to wheeled luggage because they’re lighter, easier to fit into a toilet cubicle (look, these things are important!) and aren’t going to see you helplessly blocking the aisle, waiting for a burly man to take pity and hoist it into an overhead compartment.