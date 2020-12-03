'I swapped my 13-step skincare routine for just 3 products. It changed my skin completely.'

One theory I have is that once you become a parent, society lures you into a trap where you end up believing that a shower - you know, basic human hygiene and sanitation - is akin to ‘self care’. There are many things about being a woman, and a mother, that are frankly BS, but this one is a joke. We’ve been fooled into thinking something as simple as washing our bits, and the ultimate luxury - getting to do it alone - is some sort of fancy, special treat.

So we invest in a lotion here, a cleanser there, anything to make what’s really nothing more than a necessity feel like the spa experience it’s been sold as. Because let’s be honest, the closest we ever get to a facial these days is when the steam from the dishwasher hits us in the face.

I also blame the media. Yep, I see the irony in utilising media to decry it. But everywhere I look I see more unrealistic beauty standards for women. Even though I know better than to fall for the smoke and mirrors of Instagram - its filters, editing apps, flattering light, angles… sometimes even I go out and buy a product in the palpable hope it might just be the miracle in a bottle that helps me age as well as all my friends who’ve had Botox.

This, combined with my unwavering love of Mecca and Sephora, created the perfect storm. It whipped me up, spun me around, and spat me back out like Dorothy’s house in the Wizard of Oz... If Dorothy’s house was filled with moisturiser.

I’ve accepted that I’m never going to look not tired, but that aside, I’m mostly blemish free, and not completely terrified at the thought of being seen without makeup.

I still wonder though… Are there too many cooks in this kitchen? Could similar levels of skin-satisfaction be achieved using substantially less products?

To answer these questions I decided to embark on a month of “skeleton skincare” and pledged to reduce the number of steps in my routine to no more than three.

After a lot of internal struggle, plucking items out, putting them back, contemplating quitting before I’d even begun and more than a few stern words with myself, I settled on these:

Image: Supplied.