Six foods that will always taste infinitely better when you have them mini.

In the ’80s I was living the dream. I had not a care in the world. Primary school was fun, summer was spent by the pool or at the beach, and weekends were filled with birthday party after birthday party. Life was grand.

When I think back, so many of my memories from this time revolve around food. Fun foods, yummy foods, foods that we ate all the time – and typically foods that were kid-sized.

At these aforementioned birthday parties, I was often found on the table, knee deep in a sea of fun-sized deliciousness. Now, being a mum, while I wouldn’t encourage my young ones to climb aboard the party table and go hell for leather, I love seeing them enjoying the same foods that I once had.

Join me below while I run through some of my old-time favourite mini-foods, and some modern-day bites that are awesome when fun-sized (for a variety of reasons…namely that you get to eat more!).

Mini quiches, pies and sausage rolls

No explanation necessary here! Just a whole bunch of yumminess. Quiches, pies and sausage rolls come in so many different flavours, that when presented with a tray of them at a party I panic, as I want to eat EVERYTHING.

The good news when they are mini in size is that you can. Look, I’m not recommending the whole platter, rather I’m simply suggesting that due to their petite structure, one of each is perfectly acceptable. Am I right?

Sliders and sandwiches