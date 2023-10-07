Millie Ford knew what she wanted as a career. When she got it, she wasn't happy.

Millie Ford is what most would describe as an overnight success. A TikTok sensation whose fame exploded after going viral with her POV videos, covering everything from impersonating your mum to your high school teacher.

Except, that's not what happened.

While Ford has amassed a TikTok following of more than 1.5 million and more than 255,000 Instagram followers, her career as a content creator wasn't an accident. And it didn't happen overnight like some assume.

"I literally have always wanted to create," she says this week on Mamamia's But Are You Happy podcast.

"I grew up watching YouTubers, I was obsessed with YouTubers. I've always loved video editing. I made videos when I was a kid. I did my own rip-off of My Strange Addiction - all privated now by the way," she laughs.

"I always was chasing a creative role, and there definitely was a part of me, that when you see the glamorous side of a YouTuber or an influencer, you see that and you're like 'Oh my God, that is the dream. The lives that they live, they've got it so lucky, like that is my ultimate goal'."

Watch from Mamamia's Beauty Editor: 'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.' Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Ford set her sights on becoming a YouTube star, carefully curating videos for an undefined audience. Over the years, Ford created four separate YouTube channels, but she couldn't break through the ever-increasing noise.