Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears in her MTV acceptance speech. Now we're crying too.

Proving that good things often come in small packages, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has won the best TV actor of the year award at the MTV Movie & Video Awards, beating out Game of Thrones’s Emilia Clarke and Atlanta‘s Donald Glover for the top gong for the year.

And the 13-year-old’s acceptance speech has got us feeling all the beautiful, teary-eyed, ‘YOU GO, GIRL’, feels.

Winning for her portrayal of Eleven in the Netflix series written by Ross and Matt Duffer, Brown broke into tears almost immediately and was bombarded with hugs from her young castmates upon hearing her name called.

“I want to thank my family… you give me light every day and I love you,” the teen began before going into the usual thank yous to managers, producers and publicists.

“I want to thank Sean Levy for being one of the best directors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. Sean, everything you’ve taught me I will carry on for the rest of my career, Brown said before adding, “Lastly, I want to thank the Duffer Brothers because they’ve created a badass, female, iconic character that I’ve got the honour to play.”

Brown’s win – and acceptance speech – was met with a roaring crowd and a standing ovation.

