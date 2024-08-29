Apparently these Millennial names are officially 'old'.

In 2024, baby names have reached a whole other level. From "name experts" and "online baby name consultants", it's never been more terrifying to pick a name for someone.

However, for many of us trudging through the increasingly intimidating game that is baby naming, chances are you're someone who actually has a pretty 'normal' name.

For most millennials, growing up there was no Dimple, Bonnet, Pebble and Pillow. No Whimsy Lou.

Now, however, some names are being labelled so 'normal', that they're now considered being "for old people."

Watch: Brace yourself: Reddit reveal the worst baby names they've ever heard. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In a viral clip, an Australian content creator shared a conversation she had with her six-year-old daughter about her classmates' names.

And it was TELLING.

Entrepreneur and mum-of-two Steph Pase, said, "You know what I find wild? I have an eight-year-old and a six-year-old, and the names of their friends, I can't even pronounce some of them."

"I asked her, so do you have anyone in your year called Sarah, Alex, Jack or Daniel?

"She laughed and said 'they're old people names!'."

And we.... we need a moment, please.

"I asked, what about Steph … Michelle … she's like no," she shared with her followers.

"It just makes me realise, that we are that generation … our parents' generation. Names like Helen, Karen or Joanna … now we’re that generation. We have the old people names."