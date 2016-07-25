Getting real about investments can change your life almost immediately.

If I told you that, as a twenty-something, ready to embark on your career, you have the potential to set yourself up financially for life, would you believe me? If I told you this was possible by following a few simple but powerful steps in managing, spending and investing your cash flow, would you believe me?

Certainly, if I told you about the power of compounding interest, your ears would prick up. We’ve all heard about interest. It’s one of the key elements in transforming your financial future into something amazing.

In my YouTube video, “Investing for Students”, I show you how starting to invest with as little as $1,000, plus a $30 per-week contribution, can eventually compound into a $1,400,000+ investment portfolio.

Of course, in this video I have made some assumptions, but not unrealistic ones. I have assumed that you buy and hold the investments; reinvest all dividends; and receive a long-term return of 8% p.a. (the Australian ASX All Ordinaries Index has returned 10.8% p.a. over the last 30 years).

If now you're starting to believe me re. 'setting yourself up for life', here are my tough-love tips to help you build a solid financial future:

Cut the crap

Stop the excuses and the procrastination – the earlier you start to invest, the easier your journey will be. Learning how to exercise some self-control for your delayed gratification will not only help your future but also help you feel better about yourself. You are stepping up and taking control of your future, which is an empowering, inspiring and motivating step.

Start early

Like today. Trust me, no one ever said, “I wish I never started investing or saving so young in my life". Life is meant to be enjoyable with a healthy balance. As you can see in my video, the earlier that you start, the bigger the impact and the easier it will be. Compounding interest works off the back of time. The more time that you give it, the more magic that can happen. As Albert Einstein once said; “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it.” Allow compounding interest to be your magic.