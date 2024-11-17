People are now paying to smell like milk and we have thoughts.

It goes without saying that we've bred a generation of dairy haters.

The full-fat creamy liquid straight from a cow's udder somehow got a bad rap over the years, and we've now landed at a point where we're squeezing the juice out of nuts and labelling it milk. Odd, if you ask me.

But just when we thought we disliked consuming the real deal, it turns out we actually all want to smell like it.

Because according to my PerfumeTok, milk fragrances are having a HUGE moment.

What are milk perfumes?

OK, to clarify, people aren't spritzing themselves with freshly squeezed milk before leaving the house… unless that's your thing, which, by all means, go for it.

Milk perfumes, formally known as lactonic perfumes, are part of the gourmand family — the group inspired by food (cinnamon, vanilla, caramel and vanilla all belong to this family) — and are used to describe the scents that have creamy facets.

What do milk perfumes smell like?

There's so much choice when it comes to the milk we drink — full-fat, soy, oat, nut juice and so forth. The same goes for the perfumes available on the market.