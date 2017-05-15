Why Miley Cyrus doesn't look like Miley Cyrus anymore.

The music video for Miley Cyrus’ Malibu opens with someone who 100 per cent is not Miley Cyrus.

She’s wearing all white. Her hair is in pigtails. She is seven. This person is seven years old, and someone needs to tell her parents where she is. They are looking for her.

She sings in a soft child-like voice and sways like a primary school student telling her class a story that doesn't quite make sense.

Moments later, she's running along a beach in a bikini and it soon becomes clear that this very well could be Miley Cyrus... but now, she only wears white. Because virginal. But also innocence.

Miley Cyrus has had a complete makeover and we're confused.