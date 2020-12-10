Miley Cyrus just told her exes to ‘eat s**t’ on The Project, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Miley Cyrus told her exes to ‘eat s**t’ on The Project last night.

When it comes to her feelings about her exes, Miley Cyrus isn't afraid to say it how it is.

Fans of Miley will know that her music video for her song 'Prisoner' includes a message at the end which reads, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat s**t."

Image: Freenjoy.

During an interview on The Project last night, Miley was asked about the not-so-subtle message and why it was included in the video.

"I think life can be painful, and sometimes poking fun and laughing along, I always feel like life is laughing at me and pulling strings," Miley told host Lisa Wilkinson.

"I think that was a way that I was able to fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was the perfect book-end for what we made, you know."

It comes after the 28-year-old spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on the Howard Stern Show last week.

During the interview, Miley explained that that while she "did love him very, very, very much and still do" there were struggles in their relationship.

"There was too much conflict," she said. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat to Delta Goodrem about leaving The Voice, facing criticism in the public eye, recovering from a surgery that nearly caused her to lose her voice and her brand new Christmas album 'Only Santa Knows'. Post continues below.