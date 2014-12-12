Mila Kunis' first post-birth interview: Is asked about weight loss more than actual baby.

Mila Kunis is making it look a bit too damn easy for our liking.

The 31-year-old actress and new mum appeared on The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson on Wednesday evening; it’s the first time she’s been interviwed since having her and Ashton Kutcher’s baby girl Wyatt on October 1st.

Unsurprisingly, Craig asked Mila for comment on how she feels about her body since giving birth. “Breastfeeding is a great workout,” she said. “I seem to eat a lot, so that kind of keeps me going through the day. Not too bad… I do love to eat healthy.”

Oh, life…pretty damn good for Mila Kunis right now.

Mila is enjoying having some time off work, because life until now has been SO stressful being super famous and act-y, and having to travel the globe.

“I was able to take time off work, which was nice. I went home. That is my version of time off. I spent all my 20’s travelling. It sounds crazy, but I did spend all my 20’s travelling and it’s the greatest experience ever. You get to see the world and you experience life and you meet people, but you don’t have a home.

“When I decided to take time off, all I wanted to do was have the same bed to wake up in, a routine, a house — and it was great.”

Getting to hang out in your lavish home, with your famous husband and delightful baby: nice.

Post continues below this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHNEzBer2gE

“I am able to be a stay-at-home mom with my kid, and I do find that nowadays people can’t do that. Everyone has to have a job and you have to have a two-person household. So, I was able to take time off and actually raise my child, which I consider a blessing.”

Ashton admitted in a previous interview that the couple don’t have a nanny or fancy, rich-person, child-carer at home, so it’s just Mila, Ashton and Wyatt. Feel free to invite us over, guys. We’d happily babysit the Kutcher-Kunis bub anyday.

Watch more of the interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXlXssPh2ZM