Mila Kunis reveals her post-pregnancy weight loss secrets.

There’s no doubt she looks incredible just two months after giving birth.

Mila Kunis appeared on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson last night for her first interview since giving birth to daughter Wyatt.

During the candid conversation, the 31-year-old actress gave credit to breastfeeding for her slim figure 2 months after giving birth, “Breastfeeding is a great work out!”

And she's not the only celebrity spruiking that form of post-baby weight loss, Scarlett Johansson is also on board.

She told Barbara Walters in a recent interview, "[Breastfeeding is] the best way to get back in shape, [I do] the whole bit. I'm nursing and I love it."

Mmm yeah that and maybe...I don't know... a personal trainer? Sorry, I'm a little sceptical.

Mila went on to talk about her fast growing bundle of joy saying, “Two months… nine weeks. She’s not lethargic. She moves!”

She also confessed she isn't worried about Wyatt becoming a rebel during her teen years. Ashton will be able to handle it.

"That’s not my problem. That’s daddy’s problem!" Mila said.

Since Wyatt was born on Wednesday 1 October 2014, Mila and Ashton have both taken time off to look after their daughter.

“We’re really privileged that we have time and can afford to take time," Ashton told Conan O'Brien in a previous interview. “So we don’t have a nanny or a night nurse of any of the stuff. It’s just the two of us.”

And the funny man promotes himself as something of a baby whisperer.

“Staying home the first couple of weeks, I’ve learned the little things that will calm down the baby. So I feel like I’m the baby whisperer now,” he said.

Well, let us know if your services are for hire Ashton!

