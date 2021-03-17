The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday March 18.

Eight people confirmed dead in US spa massacre, as police reveal suspect 'had sex addiction.'

The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings "may have not been motivated by racial hatred", US law enforcement officials say.

Officials said that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, appeared to have frequented the spas where Tuesday's violence occurred or similar ones, and that he was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings.

Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

"The suspect did take responsibility for the shooting," Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department told a news conference.

"It's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker added, referring to what he said were the suspect's sexual addiction issues.

US authorities are still looking into whether the attacks were inspired by anti-immigrant or anti-Asian motivation or some personal grievance, a federal law enforcement official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Many Asian-Americans have shared their anger at law enforcements' seemingly ignoring the element of race, with captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office telling a press conference Long "was pretty much fed up and at the end of his rope," adding, "Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did."