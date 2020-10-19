'Midwifery is a noisy job. Until it falls silent.'

This post deals with stillbirth and might be triggering for some readers.



Midwifery is a noisy job.

Women scream, partners shout, machines bleep, feet run on the corridors, water splashes, paperwork rustles.

And the clip clop of a heartbeat punctuates the minutes.

We aim for peace but birth is a cacophony of sounds. A melody perhaps.

The music of birth. Culminating in the sweetest sound.

But sometimes babies slip into this world.

Silent and sleeping.

Sometimes the room waits chilled. Words unspoken.

Hearts barely beating as they wait.

For the inevitable silence.

Hoping against all hope that a beautiful cry will rend the still air.

Instead the silence in broken only by tears and a mother’s lament.

