'I woke up one day and even my hair was irritated.' The truth about midlife rage.

No-one likes an angry woman. Not me. Not you.

So screechy. So shrill. So alienating. So… annoying. Ugh. Turn her down, turn her off, kick her out.

Problem is, friends, rage is a wave that women have been trying to ride, tame, quiet, for a lifetime. Some have more reason to be furious than others, and those women obviously, are the ones we tolerate it from the least. But in midlife, rage crashes over many of us at force, uncontainable, unstoppable, all powerful.

I woke up one day and even my hair was irritated.

I was furious at every inconvenience, rageful at every injustice, impatient with everything from the kettle to the Prime Minister.

I was incapable of forming the smiling mask of a patient mother, respectful employee, supportive partner, and dutiful daughter.

My midlife fury was bursting out and splattering walls. It frightened me. I needed it fixed.

Could it be fixed? Or did it have to be faced?

The doctors' offices of Australia are full of women asking for their rage to be reined in so we can… get on with things. Working. Caring. Making the world turn.