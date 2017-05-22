The Middleton sisters have a secret formula for picking their wedding dresses.

It was the most anticipated wedding dress since, well, her sister Kate Middleton got married six years ago.

And Pippa Middleton’s dress did not disappoint, with a high neck, capped sleeves and a whole lot of lace.

While very different to her sister's 2011 long sleeved, v-neck gown, it turns out the pair do have one big thing in common when it comes to their wedding dresses (aside from a budget most of us can only dream of) - a tried-and-tested formula to a winning design.

As Jess Cartner-Morley of The Guardian pointed out, both went for the same strategy, opting for "an edgy designer, and commission[ing] them to create a fairly traditional gown".

The results speak for themselves; iconic gowns that look elegant without being stuffy, and stylish without being too fashionable.