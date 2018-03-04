The less than $25 kitchen gadget Chrissie Swan uses to make herself feel like a MasterChef.

Everyone knows that if you can’t cook, the best plan is to divert the attention of the person eating your food to something else.

Burnt cake? Cover it with neon green icing! Over poached your eggs? Pop on some edible flowers! Souffle totally flopped? Just kidding, us terrible cooks know souffle is at least a level nine and thus best steered clear of.

Anyway, you get the gist.

Now Chrissie Swan has found the ultimate distracting tool (or finishing touch, if your baking always goes to plan like Swan) that will also make you feel like a total Masterchef.

The Microplane.

A fancy grater, it can be used on spices, hard cheeses or citrus skin, “letting you create the magic dusts that pack a flavourful wallop”.

The radio host and TV presenter proudly showed off her school fete creation on Instagram over the weekend, complete with microplaned zest.

“Lemon slice for the school fete. Feeling a bit up myself with the grated lemon zest, to be honest,” she wrote.