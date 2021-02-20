But what if it was a simple as doing a little thing here and there to ensure you stay on track and feel better? Like, what if it's all about playing the long game instead of going all-in?

Well, it is. It really is, you guys. Cause science said so.

Research has shown that picking up specific micro-habits might not only help you feel better in the long-run, but can actually help you live a longer life.

So, while these little things may require little effort, the benefits you reap are pretty damn great.

HOW GOOD'S THAT. We love minimal effort and massive ROI.

Here, are 10 simple micro-habits you can start right now.

1. Take a walk.

It's no surprise that being physically active will benefit your health and help you live longer, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to absolutely annihilate yourself in the gym for, like, four hours every single day.

Studies have shown that as little as 15 minutes of exercise per day may help you achieve a whole heap of health-boosting benefits, which could include an additional three years of life.

No, seriously we're not making this stuff up.

Recent research proved a 22 per cent lower risk of early death in people who exercised on the regular - even though they worked out less than the recommended 150 minutes per week.

Go for the walk!

