Eight kids ranging from 4 to 50 years old: Inside Mick Jagger's massive, blended family.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is reported to have slept with at least 4,000 women. But it seems that he’s only had children with five of them.

Back in the late 1960s, Mick was in the news for his relationship with singer Marianne Faithfull, who was famously found wearing nothing but a fur rug when cops carried out a drug bust on bandmate Keith Richards’ home. But by 1969 he’d fallen for American actress Marsha Hunt. They met when he asked her to pose in revealing clothes to promote the song 'Honky Tonk Women', and she knocked him back.

"I didn't want to look like I'd just been had by all the Rolling Stones," she later explained.

The two went on to have a low-key relationship that went for nearly a year. Marsha claims the Rolling Stones’ hit “Brown Sugar” was written for her.

When their relationship ended in June 1970, Marsha was pregnant with Mick’s baby. Years later, she had to go to court to get Mick to acknowledge he was the father of her daughter Karis, and they didn’t have much contact when Karis was young. But as the years passed, the father and daughter grew closer. He turned up to her graduation from Yale University. Karis went on to work in movies, and has two children, Mazie and Zak.

In 2013, a “broke” Marsha sold off love letters Mick had written to her during their romance, with lines like, “I will kiss you softly. And bite your mouth, too.”

Bianca Perez-Mora Macias

By the time Karis was born, in November 1970, Mick had already moved on with Bianca Perez-Mora Macias. From Nicaragua, Bianca had moved to France to study political science. She met Mick at a Rolling Stones concert, and the attraction was instant.

In May 1971, a pregnant Bianca walked down the aisle in St Tropez to marry Mick, who was wearing a green suit and colourful sneakers. It was Mick’s one and only legal wedding. The new bride returned to the honeymoon suite by herself, leaving her husband partying at the reception.

”My marriage was over on the wedding day,” she told the New York Daily News.