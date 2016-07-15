Mick Jagger, 72, is going to have another baby.

Rolling Stones’ singer, Mick Jagger, 72, is about to have his eighth child with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

The 29-year-old American ballerina is three months pregnant, The Sun reported.

The couple are “surprised and happy” with the news, a source told The Sun.

“She’s very bright, intelligent, sparky and has her own ideas about how she wants to lead her life,” the source said.

“She knows what a great relationship Mick has with all of his children and can’t wait for him to be a dad again.

The pair were first spotted together in 2014. Image via Getty.

"They are taking the news in their stride.”

It is thought the pair have been in a relationship for two years but they lead "independent lives" - with many expecting the American dancer to remain living in the US.

“Melanie is very American and doesn’t want to move to London, even though they’ve been seeing each other regularly over a long period of time now, " The Sun's source said.