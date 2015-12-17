Mick Fanning has spoken about losing his brother.

It’s hard to comprehend the sort of year Mick Fanning has had.

He fought for his life in South African waters when he was attacked by a Great White shark under the glare of a hundred cameras.

He returned to the water and stands on the brink of winning the biggest prize in World Surfing at Hawaii’s Pipeline Masters.

And today, before he paddled out to win his place in the finals, he found out his older brother Peter, 43, was dead.

Mick posted on Instagram this afternoon:

Peter apparently died in his sleep at Mick’s Queensland home.

Fanning has already lived through losing a brother – his younger brother Sean was killed in a car accident in 1998.The brothers, teenagers at the time, were on their way home from the same party in separate cars.

Today, there were understandably emotional scenes as Fanning got out of the water and embraced fellow surfers, and would only tell reporters that he had some”heavy personal stuff going on”.

That, we can only imagine, must be an understatement.