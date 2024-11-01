Michelle Visage’s most memorable moment with RuPaul brought her to tears.

Start your engines because a brand spankin' new season of the Stan Original Series Drag Race Down Under is here.

The new season, which premiered on Stan this week, welcomed 10 talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand, who are competing for a cash prize and most importantly, the title of 'Down Under's Next Drag Superstar.'

And the exciting news keeps coming because along with Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson returning as a judge with a rotation of special guest judges, the one and only Michelle Visage has stepped into the stilettos of RuPaul as the host.

RuPaul will remain on as an executive producer and she's thrilled to have Visage at the helm of our local version.

"It has been my great honour to bring Drag Race to Australasia. I can't wait to see the franchise flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage," RuPaul said upon the announcement.

Watch the trailer for the new season of the Stan Original Series Drag Race Down Under.

When Visage was in Sydney for the annoucment, Mamamia caught up with the iconic judge who was thrilled to be leading the Down Under spin-off. "It's an honour for Ru to ask me," she said.

"All I'm hoping to do is make these queens be the best that they can be, help them shine so that they work for the next 50 years. That's my goal and not to replace RuPaul and not to be anything that anybody else wants me to be. I'm just there to be myself. That's what Ru told me to do. Ru said, 'You be you and you do what you do'."